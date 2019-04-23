Head-on crash sends 2 to the hospital

A head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in the Sissonville area sent two people to the hospital, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened in the 3900 block of Sissonville Drive, closing that stretch of roadway during the cleanup and investigation.

Investigators say a maroon SUV headed south crossed the center line and struck a red pickup truck headed north.

Both of the people transported to the hospital were the drivers. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

