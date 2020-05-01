Health department targets daycare workers at testing event

The third time is a charm for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, which held another drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

The Friday morning event was aimed at childcare workers and people showing symptoms. Like the other testing events put on by the department, the same rules applied. Those wanting to be tested had to schedule an appointment before going. People also had to have symptoms to be tested.

Daycare workers who were being tested also had to tell staff members at the facility where they're employed.

Testing daycare workers is included in Week One of West Virginia's Comeback Plan. Health officials say they want to target those who that have been working through the pandemic.

"So we are targeting the first the ones that are open, but we are also going to help the ones that will need to reopen in the next few weeks," said Dr. Sherri Young Health, officer and director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young encouraged workers who didn't have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. She says this can cut back on asymptomatic spread. By testing a large number of daycare workers, parents might have some peace of mind as the state plans to reopen.

"We want to make sure that our children are safe, and we want parents to feel good about them going back to work," Young said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be testing more childcare workers during the weekend. Officials say more than 100 people have made appointments.

Those who were tested Friday can expect their results in 24 to 36 hours.