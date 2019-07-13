Health Dept: Hepatitis A cases steadily decreasing in Kentucky

Hepatitis A cases are trending down in Kentucky, but state health officials say the virus is still prevalent, and continue recommending getting vaccinated.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health identified the hepatitis A outbreak in November of 2017. Since then, there have been more than 4,000 cases, with nearly half of them requiring hospitalization. Officials say, however, the numbers are steadily decreasing.

So far, 58 people in the Commonwealth have died from hep A complications. The Department of Public Health has deployed a team of nurses to administer hep A vaccines at different sites across the state. On Friday, they gave the vaccine to inmates at the Fayette County Jail.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department offers the vaccine every day. Staff members say all residents need to do is call and schedule an appointment.