Health center in Kanawha County uses a triage tent for COVID-19 testing

Health clinics like the Clendenin Health Center are rolling out COVID-19 testing and they are finding creative ways to make it safe for patients coming in for checkups for novel coronavirus testing.

The Clendenin Health Center has administered about eight COVID-19 tests since last Friday in this triage tent.

The Clendenin Heath Center placed a triage tent, borrowed from the Clendenin Fire Department, in their parking lot to screen everyone going in and out of the clinic for COVID-19 symptoms. Health officials with the clinic used the CDC guidelines for determining COVID-19 symptoms.

"Symptomatic means you have a low-grade fever -- 100.04 and above -- or that you have shortness of breath or a dry cough or that you have been in an area where you have been directly exposed to the Coronavirus," said K.C. Lovin, lead clinician and physician's assistant at Clendenin Health Center.

The center is only testing current patients for COVID-19, using private testing kits, but they are trying to get tests from the state.

"Trying to get a hold of state testing that information has not been released to us yet," Lovin said.

Andrea Underwood owns Momma Payne's Diner in Clendenin, about a block away from Clendenin Health Center. Underwood delivered food to the center Tuesday and saw the triage tent.

"I pulled in, and there was a big yellow tent, and there was a sign that said check in at the yellow tent before you enter the building," Underwood said.

Underwood said she was relieved to hear everyone would be screened before they enter the clinic, but it was not enough to keep her from cancelling her son's dentist appointment there.

Lovin says they send the tests off to the private lab for testing. She said state testing is backlogged, but they are trying to get those tests, too.

"Trying to get a hold of state testing that information has not been released to us yet," Lovin said.

Until they can get supplies from the state, Lovin says the clinic will order more tests through the private company.

"It's a very thin swab inserted into your nose as far back as it can go," Lovin said.

Underwood said she is doing her part by offering free lunches for children and says she is proud of the fire department and clinic for providing a place to test for COVID-19.

"We have the best community we truly do," Underwood said. "Everybody just pulls together."

Health clinics are starting to test their patients for COVID-19. Clendenin Health Center tested three patients Monday and more Tuesday