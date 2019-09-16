Health department employees in Portsmouth participate in active shooter training

An active shooter drill is helping employees at one workplace prepare for a worst-case scenario.

The Portsmouth Police Department and Fire Department work their way through the Portsmouth City Health Department during active shooter training.

Employees at the Portsmouth City Health Department participated in the training Monday. The Portsmouth Fire Department and Portsmouth Police Department set up a scenario for them to practice.

"We absolutely hope it never happens," said Portsmouth Fire Department Chief Bill Raison. "We hope and pray it never happens. But the reality is, it can happen anywhere."

During the drill, two shooters opened fire inside the building. Out of the 25 employees who participated, five of them were injured.

One of the shooters also held people hostage inside.

"It is very chaotic," Raison said. "But an actual incident is going to be very chaotic. We see that with technology today. Every time one of these things happens, somebody has a phone or there is a surveillance camera that captures that chaos. Our goal is to control that chaos as best as we can."

Police and fire then worked to clear the building, taking the employees outside and taking those who were injured to a triage area.

Officials say their goal is to make the training as realistic as possible.

"It's about as real as you can get without having a real, active-shooter situation," said Andy Gedeon with the Portsmouth City Health Department. "None of the employees know when it's going to happen, where it's going to happen or what's going to happen. It's about as real as you can get."

Fire officials say during the run-through, they also stressed the importance of the "Stop the Bleed" program to employees.

"It can be a huge difference" Raison said. "When you think about an arterial bleed, someone can bleed to death in as little as three minutes. Even with quick response from law enforcement and EMS, it still takes time to get into a building and clear a building and get to victims. So what we are trying to do is teach people what to do and what they can do while they wait for help to get there. There are things they can do and things they should do that will absolutely save lives so that's another big focus."

Raison says the fire department also has tactical medics on staff, which helps in these types of scenarios.

"The Portsmouth Fire Department has 11 tactical medics, individuals from the fire department that have been sent to a specialized academy to enter active-threat situations. If you are familiar with traditional methods where EMS waits outside while law enforcement clears the building, we don't do that. We have individuals that are trained, they have body armor, they are weapons qualified and they will enter with law enforcement."

Officials say the goal is to walk away feeling better prepared and to make sure they are being proactive to keep the communities they serve safe.

"Each and every time we do this, we learn something new," Gedeon said. "We are learning how to protect the employees and the best ways to stay safe."

After the drill was over, the employees took part in a debriefing with police and firefighters, going over what worked and what didn't work and what needs changed in the future.