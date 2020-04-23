Health department recommends the extended closure of Kanawha Co. Judicial Annex

The Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha Charleston Health Department is recommending that the Kanawha County judicial annex building remain closed.

Dr. Young announced Wednesday, "In the interest of public health I recommend that the annex building remain closed through Friday May 15, 2020, and that essential employee access be limited under the current restrictions that are in place."

Previously, the building had been closed until at least April 27.

To date there are 148 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County with two deaths.

Access to the Kanawha County judicial building was first restricted on March 21.

The judicial building has been closed since March 25 per the recommendation of the Health Department.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, "I greatly respect Dr. Young's medical advice – in her judgment the judicial annex building should remain closed to the public, limiting any opportunity for

community spread of COVID-19."

Commission President W. Kent Carper noted, "Dr. Young's recommendation to keep the building closed to the public through at least May 15 aligns with the extended emergency order of the Supreme Court. We are right in the middle of the fight against this virus and I support Dr. Young's recommendation 100%. The decisive action by local officials involving the judicial annex avoided, in my judgement, a potential tragic spread of a virus which kills."

