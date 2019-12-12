Health insurance costs increasing for 2020

Health insurance premiums are increasing for West Virginians substantially in 2020.

Health insurance prices are increasing between five and ten percent in West Virginia for almost all plans in 2020, according to Insurance Commission data.

According to the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner, open enrollment ends this Sunday night and almost all policies have price increases between five and ten percent.

Many insurance plans requested to raise premiums even more but were blocked by the Commission.

"Our staff looks at everything from our population to income," insurance commissioner Jim Dodrill said. "They look at what our folks can afford not just what might be dictated by the company's finances."

The average plan for a 40-year-old adult will be more than $600 per month, according to a study by financial company Lending Tree.

According to census statistics, that is almost 30 percent of yearly per capita income in the state.

"Do your homework," Dodrill said. "There are a lot of companies out there that are selling things that might be advertised as being ACA compliment but they might not be. If they are going to go on the federal website, make sure they go to healthcare.gov, not healthcare.org or healthcare.com."

The West Virginia Insurance Commission will also have extended hours through the weekend with staffers to help answer your questions. Support can be reached on the phone at (888) 879-9842 or online at wvinsurance.gov/.

"Whether or not they plan you are looking at is in your network," Dodrill said. "Whether or not if your doctor is in your network. Whether the drug plan you are looking at has the drugs that you need in that company's formulates, and be sure to do your homework and I'll say this there are a lot of people out there even here at my agency that are available to help."