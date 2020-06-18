Health officer urges Myrtle Beach-goers to be tested for COVID-19

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has traced three cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County residents to travel related to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In light of this, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD, is urging anyone who has traveled to the Myrtle Beach area to get tested for the virus.

“Even though Friday is a holiday, our clinic will be open,” Dr. Young said. “If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease.”

The clinic, located at 108 Lee Street East, will accept patients from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call 304-348-1088. Walk-ins may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.