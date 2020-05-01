Health official | Public pools shouldn't open due to virus

Kentucky's top public health official has splashed cold water on opening public pools because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday that public pools should stay closed at least through early summer.

He mentioned the inability to maintain social distancing guidelines needed to help contain the virus as a reason for keeping public pools closed.

Stack is Kentucky's public health commissioner.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 174 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

That raises the statewide total to more than 4,700 since the pandemic began.

The governor reported five more virus-related deaths.