Health officials in Lewis County confirm first COVID-19 case

The first case of COVID-19 in Lewis County, Ky. was confirmed Saturday.

Health officials there say they are working with the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and reach out to anyone who may have come in contact with the infected person.

Details about the patient are not being released.

"We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, KDPH, and the people of Lewic County, said Public Health Director Anita Bertram. "The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus."