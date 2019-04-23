Health officials offering gift cards for HIV testing

Health officials in Kanawha County are offering an incentive to anyone who shows up and takes and HIV test.

Participants receive a $10 gift card just for taking the test, health experts are taking this initiative after a rise in HIV in Cabell County. Click here to see that story.

The testing is every Tuesday at the Covenant House in Charleston. Christine Teague, the director running the program, says she knows there are critics of the incentive, but it saves more money in the long run.

"A ten dollar gift card is really a tremendously cost effective means to prevent the spread of disease, as well as keep people healthy," Teague said. She says the average cost for HIV treatment is $40,000 a year per person.

From January to March, there have been eight to 10 cases in Kanawha County, compared with the 28 reported in Cabell. In a typical year, there are usually about 10 cases.

Fifty one people came for testing Tuesday, and every single person tested negative for HIV.

"Nearly half of them did report injecting drug use so I am comfortable, I feel like we are reaching the population that needs to be reached," Teague said.

But that doesn't mean people are off the hook when they test negative. They are given tips on how to prevent HIV, doing things such as using protection for sex and using clean needles.

If someone tests positive, they are immediately set up for treatment.

"We would make an appointment on the spot, and I have bus passes, taxi vouchers, if there is a transportation need we can address that," Teague said.

She continued, saying the treatment is essential in preventing the spread. "If you are on medicine and are undetectable, you can't transmit it to another person."

West Virginia Health Right will be giving the gift cards after testing is done from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Covenant House.

