Health officials say Ohio drug overdoses drop by 22% in 2018

Ohio health officials say the number of fatal drug overdoses in the state declined for the first time since 2009.

Preliminary figures from the Ohio Department of Health show overdoses dropped more than 22% last year.

According to separate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio's decrease was more than four times the national decline of 5%.

Health Department medical director Dr. Mark Hurst told the Columbus Dispatch he's encouraged by the reduction, but the department's "work is far from over."

State data shows that most of Ohio's six largest urban areas had double-digit declines. Overdoses fell 47% in Montgomery County and 46% in Summit County.

