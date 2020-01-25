Health system plans to hire nearly 400 nurses, doctors

An official says the University of Louisville plans to hire almost 400 nurses and doctors to increase access to local health care in its expanded system.

The Courier Journal reports UofL Health Chief Executive Tom Miller told the school's Board of Trustees on Thursday that the move would improve access to care at former KentuckyOne facilities.

Many doctors and nurses left KentuckyOne before U of L Health completed its purchase of the troubled system in Nov. 1.

Miller said hiring 290 nurses and 98 doctors would be aimed at restoring those positions.

On Wednesday, WSAZ met with state leaders about the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Gov. Andy Beshear's senior adviser Rocky Adkins said then that UofL had reached out to the state a few months ago with a proposal to take over struggling Jewish Hospital, and they were helping with that.