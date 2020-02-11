Healthy Valentine's Day treats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cheryl Rittinger with St. Mary's Medical Center Joslin Diabetes Center shows us a healthy recipe for Valentine's Day.
It's called a Strawberry Shortcake Trifle. This recipe makes 18 servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 angel food cake
- 2- 8oz packages of reduced fat cream cheese (softened)
- ½ cup sugar blend (such as Splenda© blend)
- 8oz container of lite whipped topping
- 1 quart fresh strawberries, cut into pieces
- 8oz sugar free strawberry glaze (use amount you desire)
Directions:
1. Beat cream cheese and sugar blend until fluffy. Stir in whipped topping.
2. Combine strawberries and glaze (desired amount) in bowl.
3. Crumble angel food cake, splitting into small single serving dishes or into a trifle bowl.
4. Spoon strawberry mixture onto cake.
5. Spread cream cheese blend on top of strawberries.
6. Decorate with dollop of whipped topping and strawberry.
Nutritional Information: 185 calories, 28g of carbohydrate, 6g of fat