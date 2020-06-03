Hear from Democratic candidates running for W.Va. governor

West Virginia's primary election is June 9.

Ahead of Election Day, WSAZ's Chad Hedrick spoke with four of the five candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the race for governor.

Hear why Ben Salango, Jody Murphy, Ron Stollings, and Stephen Smith are running for governor and how they would address public education.

WSAZ will speak with Doug Hughes, a fifth candidate, on Thursday.