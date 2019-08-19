Hearing expected Monday in Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton's lawsuit

A hearing for a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton filed the lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court Thursday.

She is arguing that she can appoint her own staff and block Bevin's actions to get two of her former staffers back in her office.

Bevin's opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, criticized the governor's actions.

"It's very clear under state law that Jenean Hampton has the ability to hire and fire her staff, it's in three separate statutes. So, this is another example of the governor thinking he's above the law and ignoring it," he said. "Jenean Hampton is right to file suit, and I'm glad that someone else is standing up to Matt Bevin, because he's a bully."

Bevin is not running for re-election with Hampton. He picked State Senator Dr. Ralph Alvarado as his running mate.

Bevin says he still has a good relationship with Hampton. He didn't talk about the case but did compliment Hampton at the Republican Party of Kentucky's Lincoln Dinner.

"Currently our lieutenant governor, the first African-American to ever serve in statewide office in the history of Kentucky. Seriously, think about this, she's a Republican," he said.