Heartbeat bill fallout: Three Hollywood production companies pledge to not film in GA

Updated: Fri 12:04 PM, May 10, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three production companies already are pledging to not film in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial "heartbeat bill" earlier this week.

According to the Hollywood Reporter and CBS News, companies Blown Deadline Productions, Killer Films, and Duplass Brothers Productions will not use Georgia to film.

David Simon, the owner of Blown Deadline, tweeted that he was reconsidering Georgia after the bill's signing.

Blown Deadline is the production company behind such shows as HBO's The Deuce and The Wire.

Killer Films CEO Christine Vachon, whose production company produced Oscar winner Still Alice, is also avoiding the Peach State.

Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers has also joined in.

In recent years, Georgia has become one of the go-to states for productions looking to film largely on the strength of tax incentives.

Hit shows like The Walking Dead and blockbuster franchises like Marvel have chosen the Peach State because of those incentives.

Georgia's new law is one of the most restrictive anti-abortion regulations in the country. It seeks to outlaw abortions at around the 6-week mark, or when a fetal heartbeat is first heard by doctors.

