Heartwarming photo of KSP Trooper holding 'fussy' baby goes viral

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is worth a thousand likes.

A heartwarming photo of Kentucky State Trooper Aaron Hampton holding a mother's 'fussy' baby while she ate went viral after it was posted on social media.

"I was not ready for the response it got," said Trooper Hampton.

Hampton's wife sent in the photo to 13 News with this caption:

"This is Kentucky State Trooper Aaron Hampton. He noticed a young woman standing while holding her child and trying to eat at the same time because her child was fussing. Hampton asked her if he could hold her baby so she could eat. This is my husband and I am so proud of him! We have a one year old and we know exactly what that’s like!"

"I have a child of my own so i know how that goes. God put it on my heart to go and help her out. She agreed. Kinda reluctant she said he doesn't like strangers but he came to me right away. Kinda smiled and laughed. Cried a little bit at first I told him to stop resisting and he was fine after that," said Trooper Hampton.

"It is really cool though because he does help people a lot but this time he actually got recognition for this one," said Kristen.

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty!

"They also taught us in the Academy there was a great lesson from a fallen trooper. God first, family second and everyone's family," said Hampton.