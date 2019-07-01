Heat Wave 'jitterbugs' along

Heat Wave to “Jitterbug” thru Independence Day

The summer of 2019 came on with a hot flash the past week. After creeping along with zero 90-degree days in Huntington (well, if you use the thermometer at the Huntington Tri-State Airport as a proxy), HTS as it is known has broken through with five straight 90-91 degree days. Meanwhile the Charleston Yeager airport has matched Huntington this season with a similar number of 90 days, so the tortoise slow start to the hot season (courtesy of all that water in the ground) has officially been arrested.

Given the both airports sit at an elevation some 900 feet above sea level, on general meteorological premises, the river valley towns of the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha are routinely heated an extra degree or 2 on any summer day. So the reality is where we live, work and play any day that hits 88,89 at the airports is a sure fire day to hit 90 downtown.

Looking ahead through Independence Day, days will routinely see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. So in my book our present five-day heat wave should easily expand to nine through Friday. Forgive me if we see a few days with highs in the upper 80s when I say the “heat wave” jitterbugs on. The term jitterbug here whimsically refers to the oscillation of dance (for hipsters from the 1930s) or of a buzz bait (for anglers fishing for bass) as it pertains to the daily gyration of temperature a little above or a little below 90 the next five days. The actual high temperature for the day being determined by how early or late cloud cover arrives and produces a shower or downpour.

