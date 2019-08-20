Heat and storms a potent duo

Late Tuesday afternoon, the temperature peaked at a mercurial 97 in Charleston and 94 in Huntington as measured at local airports. Both those temperatures matched the hottest of the season first reached back during the mid-July heat wave. At one point the downtown Huntington temperature stood at 99 as measured by Cabell EMS.

By early evening a field of towering cumulus clouds, alto-cumulus castellanis and congestus filled the sky in response to the intense heat. I liken these clouds to “castles” in the sky as they towered toward the heavens as if on thrones.

Now these giant clouds reached as high as 9 miles tall (45,000 feet) and produced scattered but intense downpours in spots. Reports of street flooding in Dupont, and trees down in Cedar Grove suggested that the upper end of the Kanawha River Valley (near the Marmet pool) was ground zero for the most potent weather. A similar brief storm east of Huntington did deliver a gust of wind and torrent of rain that was forceful enough to knock out power to 2,000 people, including the region around the mall.

In Jackson and Vinton counties in Ohio, a strong storm passed with a forceful downpour after 6:30 pm with a similar storm strafing parts of Lawrence County, Kentucky, and Wayne County, West Virginia, with a sudden gusty monsoon.

Wednesday’s heat should manage to be less intense near 90 degrees, which suggests the thunder risk is more pedestrian.

Local homeowners hoping for a soaking downpour should keep their fingers crossed for Friday when some healthy rains should offer a welcome break from the heat and dry spell.

