Heat index likely to top 90 degrees Wednesday

Emergency crews are urging the public to take precautions in the hot weather Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says to expect hot and humid conditions in the afternoon. Forecasters say temperatures and heat indexes will be in the upper 90’s with a few locations reaching 100.

So, take extra precautions if you work or have to spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothes and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded area.

Emergency officials say children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. During warm or hot weather, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in the matter of minutes.

