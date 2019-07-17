Heat wave returns 'louder, worse'

The early summer heat wave ebbed on Wednesday (hard to say it ended given highs sweltered into the upper 80s) as clouds and quick moving cooling showers some with thunder crossed the region. The shadowy form of Hurricane Barry passed far to our north in relative anonymity.

Rainfall totals came in not so impressively, with many areas measuring less than a quarter of an inch (recall John Marra’s adage of an inch per week makes a good growing season). Given the next good chance of rain will hold off until Sunday night-Monday (always a chance of a renegade storm in the heat,) we will need to be watering our gardens in the intense heat and dryness that is ahead.

As far as the heat goes I am reminded on an old silly song that pays tribute to the English King Henry VIII and there is a verse that goes like this.

“….Second verse same as the first, a little bit louder and a little bit worse…”.

Translating this adage to our upcoming weather, we should expect this next surge of heat to be even stronger than the one which just ended. This third “official” heat wave of the summer will likely last four or five days with peak temperatures at least in the mid-90s with heat indices (combination of temperature, humidity and wind on bare skin) above 100 degrees.

While a 100-degree reading on calibrated thermometers at the two airports seems far-fetched, a credible case can be made that the air temperature (95-ish) will make the air feel above 100 degrees through this weekend.

Cooling thundershowers should arrive Sunday night or Monday with temperatures falling back to cozier early September levels by Tuesday.

