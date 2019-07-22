Heat wave succumbs to tropical downpours

The summer of 2019 sure has been consistent, both in terms of heat and water. After a scorching weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid-upper 90s, right on cue a cool front instigated two days of downpours. Granted Sunday’s thundery interlude was scattered and highly electrified, while Monday’s rains fell fast and furiously enough at a widespread scale to warrant a few flood alerts.

The 5:30-6:30 p.m. cloudburst that hit Huntington swamped low-lying areas down near Edwards Stadium, including 3rd and 5th avenues below 28th Street and several of the city viaducts. These low-lying areas with poor drainage proved no match for the inch of rain that fell in less than 60 minutes.

The calculation for an Olympic-sized pool is that 8,500-plus gallons of water falls on the rectangular when an inch of rain water occurs.

With the Boy Scouts of the world gathered for their once every 4 year international jamboree in Wild and Wonderful, Monday night was sure to a wet affair in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Still we all know the Scouts (boys and girls) are always prepared!

Back to the heat wave which ended on Monday at the hands of the thick cloud deck and sporadic rains. Temperatures hit their mercurial peak of the summer (so far) at 97 Charleston and 94 Huntington as measured at local airports. With the notion that downtown temperatures are almost always hotter than those in the hills, it is a safe bet to confirm your back porch thermometer reading within a few whiskers of 100.

Looking ahead, a refreshing north breeze will arrive by Tuesday morning and set the stage for a very comfortable few days ahead. Highs near 80 and lows in the 50s are in our future this week as we walk the midways at the Cabell and Jackson county fairs in West Virginia.

By the weekend the heat will creep back in as Live on the Levee in Charleston, The WV Hot Dog Festival in Huntington and the Big Bend Blues Bash in Pomeroy, Ohio, set up shop. But with highs near 90, not into the 90s, there will be tolerable feel to the Dog Days of summer for the last weekend of July.

