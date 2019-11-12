Heating your house in extreme cold weather

As temperatures reach near record lows Tuesday night, thermostats across our region are being turned up to keep houses warm.

Increasing the temperature on your thermostat does not increase the temperature coming out of your air vents, it only puts a larger strain on your heater by making it run longer.

That can put a stress on your heating unit and even cause it to break down if it has not been properly maintained.

"If you go around, make sure all of your registers are open," service technician Jeff Beaver said. "Make sure all of your return airs are not blocked."

"The whole thing about heating and cooling is proper air flow," Beaver continued. "If you have proper air flow, that relieves a lot of the issues."

Good air flow depends a lot on your air filters, which should be changed at least every three months. Some filters even need to be cleaned or changed every month to allow the proper air to flow through.

"If you really read an air filter package," Beaver said. "It says up to three months, and you can't always get three months out of it. Once they start stopping up, we are starving the system of air, and that's when you start having problems with the system."

No matter how high you set your thermostat, the same temperature air will continue to flow through your vents, Beaver said. A heating unit will simply run longer and harder to reach the set temperature.

Appalachian Power recommends setting your home to 68 degrees during the day and lowering that to 58 degrees at night to limit heating costs. It's also best to keep your thermostat setting consistent. Houses with heat pumps should use the system's recommended settings.

"Just like your automobile, you have your oil changed and the filters and you do have the breaks and all of that," Beaver said. "A heating and cooling system is no different, it needs to be properly maintenance to have it working properly and have the efficiency of the equipment."

Beaver said heating units are becoming more efficient as technology advances, but they still require the same amount of maintenance.