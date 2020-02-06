Heavy rain hits eastern Kentucky and causes a mudslide

Heavy rain triggered a mudslide Thursday morning in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Our reporter at the scene says Chloe Road is blocked off about a half mile from where the slide happened. Traffic has been blocked off on both sides.

This is a heavily traveled road and crews tell WSAZ.com to go around it will add about 15 to 20 minutes to a person's commute.

First responders say it will be several hours before Chloe Road will be reopened.

