Heavy rain causes high-water issues in Mingo County

Heavy rainfall Thursday night caused some high-water issues in parts of Mingo County.

The Williamson, Chattaroy and Matewan areas were all affected.

A hillside slip in Williamson caused trees to crash into a woman's home. It destroyed her front porch and even partially entered her home.

One roadway near Fairview Addition Road in Williamson had some high water, as well. Some parts of the roadway were crumbling.

A woman whose mother lives along the roadway says she hasn't seen flooding of that magnitude in years.

"I've seen some in high school but not recently, no. This bad, this fast is surprising," said Jennifer Musik.

Mingo County Schools were closed Friday, due to the weather and an already scheduled teacher workday.

Mingo County is forecast to get some light rainfall Saturday afternoon, but nothing as serious as what happened Thursday.