Heavy rain and hail cause problems in Logan County

Heavy rain and hail have caused issues for counties around our region.

According to the Logan County dispatch, trees have fallen over and taken some powerlines with them.

Dispatch says that the location hit hardest by the storm was Omar, West Virginia.

The Appalachian Power outage map shows that there are just over 1,500 customers in Logan without power. A power restoration time has not been announced.

