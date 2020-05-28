Heavy rain causing issues in Kanawha County; water rescue reported

Heavy rain is causing problems Thursday night in parts of Kanawha County, Metro 911 reports, including flooding that led to a water rescue.

Dispatchers say a man and a child were rescued from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Pinch Road. They said the water had risen above the vehicle's tires.

Around 9:30 p.m., the agency reported the following problem areas:

High water at the Rock Lake Underpass has been reported in South Charleston.

A tree down and possible mudslide in the area of Kanawha Boulevard East near the Belle exit. Use caution in the area.

Reports of high water in the 3000 block of East Dupont Avenue in Shrewsbury, making both lanes impassable.

In addition, Metro 911 reports the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kanawha County until 11 p.m. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned areas. Drivers are advised to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

