Heavy rain causing issues in Kanawha County; water rescue reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Heavy rain is causing problems Thursday night in parts of Kanawha County, Metro 911 reports, including flooding that led to a water rescue.
Dispatchers say a man and a child were rescued from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Pinch Road. They said the water had risen above the vehicle's tires.
Around 9:30 p.m., the agency reported the following problem areas:
- High water at the Rock Lake Underpass has been reported in South Charleston.
- A tree down and possible mudslide in the area of Kanawha Boulevard East near the Belle exit. Use caution in the area.
- Reports of high water in the 3000 block of East Dupont Avenue in Shrewsbury, making both lanes impassable.
In addition, Metro 911 reports the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kanawha County until 11 p.m. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned areas. Drivers are advised to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
