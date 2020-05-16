Heavy rains cause high water in parts of Ky. and Ohio

Slow moving, and heavy rains Saturday evening are causing high water issues.

In Ashland, dispatchers say high water was reported on parts of 39th Street, but no water had gotten into homes.

We're told several other areas in the county are also reporting flash flooding.

Across the river into Lawrence County, Ohio, county engineers and fire departments are responding to water over roadways.

County Roads 18, 15, and 31 are covered by water, as are Little Solida Road in South Point and at the 650/52 overpass.

Dispatchers say there have been no reports of injuries or water rescues at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.