UPDATE | Non-life-threatening injuries in Roane County accident

UPDATE 9/11/19 @ 1:35 p.m.

One patient was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle accident in Roane County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials on the scene say the woman transported was the only person involved in the accident. The car flipped on its back, and no other vehicles were involved.

The roadway is expected to be completely clear in short time.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/11/19 @ 12:40 p.m.

Air medical assistance has been requested after a single vehicle accident in Roane County Wednesday afternoon.

Roane County dispatchers say the single vehicle accident happened on Big Sandy Road in Newton. The accident involved a rollover and an entrapment.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm injuries or road closures.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

