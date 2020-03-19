Help for West Virginians without jobs due to coronavirus

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has closed many businesses due to COVID-19, leaving thousands of people without jobs.

People without jobs because of COVID-19 are encouraged to visit www.workforcewv.org.

"Never in a million years would you think alright it's going to be here and we're going to get shut down," said Christina Le, manager of Fleur De Le's Nail and Bar Lounge in South Charleston.

Justice ordered the closure of nail and hair salons as well as barbershops on Thursday.

It's leaving people like Michelle Le, owner of Prestigious Nail Bar and Fleur De Le's in South Charleston, without a way to get her employees the money they need to live.

"As a small business owner, it is concerning for our co-workers because, no one was prepared for this," Le said.

Justice also shut down bars, restaurants, casinos and gyms.y. earlier this week.

On Thursday during a news conference, Justice announced that West Virginia was officially declared as an Economic Injury Disaster Zone by the United States Small Business Administration.

This will allow small businesses across the Mountain State in need to apply for low-interest loans. You can learn more by going to the SBA site.

The governor also filed an Executive Order directing the state's Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.

People who are without employment, had their hours cut, or are prevented from working due to COVID-19 may be eligible for these benefits.

You can learn more by going to the West Virginia Work Force site.