Help for those struggling with isolation, anxiety

Effects of this COVID-19 quarantine have included feelings of isolation and anxiety.

As a result, officials are urging anyone having thoughts of harming themselves due to the strain of the pandemic to reach out for help. The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

To reach the crisis text line, which provides free confidential crisis intervention, you can text "home" to 741741.

"The anxiety level across the board has gone up," Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia said, "and we have a lot of people unemployed or their businesses are in trouble. Obviously that causes more anxiety."

He says they had a couple suicides reported in Putnam County during the weekend that may have been a result of COVID-19 concerns.

"If for some reason it's in the back of their mind, I think they need to know there's a place they can go and get help," Sorsaia said.

Earri Faucett is the director of the West Virginia Suicide Prevention Program.

"I think you need to be aware if you're feeling different than normal, but know that that's OK," she said. "It's OK to not be OK, but it's just not OK to stay there."

Faucett says physical distancing doesn't have to mean social distancing.

She says it's a good idea to reach out to people you know who are isolated and do a FaceTime or Skype call with them, if possible.

"We need mental health breaks," she said. "That might be as simple as going outside or doing some meditation or mindfulness, just ways that we can take care of ourselves."

