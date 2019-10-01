Hepatitis C cases increase more than 100 percent in Kanawha County in one year

Cases of hepatitis C have increased more than 100 percent in Kanawha County in a one-year period, but state health officials say it’s not due to the end of the needle exchange program. Click here for more.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of hepatitis C cases went from 20 acute and 458 chronic cases in 2017 to 41 acute and 1,114 chronic cases in 2018 in Kanawha County.

State officials say this is a 105 percent increase in acute cases and an 143 percent increase in chronic cases reported during that one-year period.

Health officials attribute the increases due to more testing due to an hepatitis A outbreak at the time.

