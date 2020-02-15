Her husband died in December; She still got Valentine’s flowers from him this year

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - A widow in Arizona said she got a delivery from heaven.

A woman got a Valentine's message from her deceased husband. (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

Ray Tenney died in December, but he still found a way to get his wife flowers on Valentine's Day.

“We thought we could have a big birthday party for him, we thought we could have Christmas. You know, Thanksgiving. We got none of it,” Debra Tenney said.

Last fall, Debra Tenney found out her husband of 45 years had an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

“It was so, so hard. We kept praying for miracles, and just nothing went right. We just didn’t get any of the miracles we wanted,” Debra Tenney said.

But even during his last days, Ray Tenney found a way to show his wife just how much her loved her.

He made an arrangement with a family friend, who is a florist.

"He had texted her before he passed, 'I want you to send her a bouquet of yellow roses, for Valentine's Day,'" Debra Tenney said.

The big, bright beautiful bouquet arrived a day ahead of schedule.

Among the roses, Ray left her a message.

“When I walked over and opened the card, I couldn’t even control myself. It was, it was him,” she said.

Debra Tenney says he would give her flowers every year with a silly poem.

"It always started out with roses are red violets are blue," she said.

But this year, the rest of his message moved her to tears.

“’Yelling from heaven that I will always love you. With Love from your eternal Valentine RT.’ And I guess you could call this my real life P.S. I Love You miracle,” Debra Tenney said.

The couple got married in 1974, and Debra still believes Ray is the best.

