Herd Soccer Falls In Sweet 16

The magical soccer season for Marshall ended in Seattle Sunday night. The Herd lost to the Washington Huskies by a final of 4-1 and it was a game dominated by the home team. They outshot the Herd by a total of 23-6. The only Marshall goal came from a penalty inside the box that was converted by Jamil Roberts and they only managed two shots on goal. Washington scored just 6 minutes into the game and they led at the half by a score of 2-1.

The Huskies tacked on two more goals in the second one from Gio Miglietti and a penalty kick by Ethan Bartlow who scored twice on the night.

Marshall finishes the season with a 16-3-3 record. Washington advances to the Elite 8 and they will host Georgetown next weekend.