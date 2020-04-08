"Hero Pay" tax holiday proposal

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton is planning to propose a "Heroes Pay" tax holiday to the West Virginia Governor and lawmakers.

This comes on the heels of the Kanawha County Commission approving a four dollar per hour pay raise for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Eggleton says the City of Nitro cannot afford to give a pay raise at this time.

He believes a tax holiday that would run through August could help create revenue, so all first responders could received a bonus during these challenging times.

Eggleton says he has spoken with other police chiefs in the Kanawha Valley about the proposal and they support it.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.