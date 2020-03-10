Hershel 'Woody' Williams: Honoring a hero's legacy

Hundreds of West Virginians traveled to Norfolk to honor someone who's become a legend back home and beyond.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, who recently had a U.S. Navy ship commissioned in his honor in Norfolk, Virginia, is perhaps the unlikeliest of heroes.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Cabell County resident, made a name for himself as a U.S. Marine in World War II for his bravery in battle.

Now, after the Navy commissioned its latest ship, Williams’ name will return to military service.

He is perhaps the unlikeliest of heroes, considering his humble beginnings.

"I just grew up as a country boy, working on a farm,” Williams said. “To have this happen all these years later is just so very difficult for me to understand.”

But that farm boy from West Virginia would ultimately travel across the world with the U.S. Marine Corps and take part in what he describes as a miracle, not just surviving the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima, but earning the Medal of Honor for what people would now call superhero action. The nation’s only surviving Medal of Honor recipient remains humble.

"It wasn't anything outstanding that particular day, Feb. 23, 1945,” Williams said. “It was just another day of battle, as far as I was concerned. I was just the guy who was trained to do the flamethrower."

"People idolize movie stars and professional athletes,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major Sean McLain. “But as Marines, we idolize men like Woody and what he did on Iwo Jima."

It took 75 years before Woody would earn the honor people like U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, who worked together to push it through, now say is long overdue.

"And it was funny because Ray took the position, 'I feel bad we didn't do it sooner' ” Manchin said. “You just have to push along, push along."

But getting to this point really was a Herculean effort, led by Woody’s friend and fellow Marine, Ron Wroblewski, who worked tirelessly for years, gathering more than 70,000 signatures on a petition to name a ship in Woody’s honor.

"Ron really gets all the credit,” said Brent Casey, who is Woody’s grandson. “He started this thing here in Norfolk. He spotted a Navy ship with a Medal of Honor recipient's name. The lightbulb went off, and the rest is history."

With Ron’s mission getting that big push from Sen. Manchin, the boat was finally in the water, so to speak. At the age of 96, Hershel “Woody” Williams would be there in person to take part in the official commission of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams.

"What we're seeing here is very unique,” said Capt. George McCarthy of USS Hershel “Woody” Williams. We have a living namesake. That in itself is very rare."

Fellow Capt. David Gray of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams said, "Every time you'll see that ship you can say, 'I put that ship to commission. I was one of the original crew members on that ship.' I'm very proud to be there. Our crew is extremely excited and overwhelmed they're going to hold that title."

In his comments at the commissioning ceremony Saturday, Woody talked about the honor of his name etched upon a ship where future generations will serve their country with the same pride he served with generations ago, including two young crew members from West Virginia now stationed aboard the ship that bears the name of their home state’s military hero.

"It's pretty surreal,” said Chase Welch, a USS Hershel “Woody” Williams crew member from Boone County. “Hearing about him, a hero coming out of West Virginia -- and me, being from West Virginia, coming here as my first command -- that's super surreal."

