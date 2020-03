An American hero from our region is about to receive one of the biggest honors of his life.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, who’s from Cabell County, is a Medal of Honor recipient – recognized for his bravery during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran will see a U.S. Navy ship commissioned in his name – the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams.

WSAZ’s Tim Irr is in Norfolk and will have continuing coverage of the event.