Hidden COVID-19 heroes

A secure lab tucked inside CAMC has been operating around the clock since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It's technicians racing to complete tests for the virus to get patients results in about 24 hours.

"We’ve dealt with a lot of issues that could have taken us down, but they haven’t," medical lab technician Michelle Farren said. "We just keep standing on our feet and keep trucking forward because we have to."

Farren has been getting to work around seven every morning and staying until around midnight. She said each batch of 70 tests that their machine can process takes about eight hours, after multiple hours of preparation to get them ready to be put into the machine.

"It is important to our patients to make sure they are getting the proper diagnosis," Farren said. "Whether they have COVID or don’t have COVID, because it makes a difference in their treatment. That is important to me as a lab tech, as a person, as a human, that’s important to me."

Farren said they have been pushing their equipment to its limits and even broke one machine because it's not used to being used so much.

Virology unit supervisor Becky Ashley said the unit is also struggling to get the supplies it needs to process the tests because of a nationwide shortage.

"Today it might be that we don’t have the proper gloves, tomorrow it could be that we need more agent," Ashley said. "The companies are really working with us and they are really trying, but with the demand for it everywhere is very hard."

There is no COVID-19 care without a lab up and running, Ashley said, because they are the ones who tell doctors and nurses which patients have tested positive for the virus. All lab employees have been working long hours and doing every job to get tests processed as fast as possible. That includes running up to four of the eight-hour testing cycles per day.

"We’re working hard together," Ashley said. "You may be receiving a specimen or you may be running the test, it just depends on what your job is and where you are good at. That is what we have done as a whole team here."

"Because everybody, no matter what their position, plays a vital role in what we do," Farren added.

While the hours have been long and the work has been hard, Ashley said outside groups have brought her staff meals to help keep them going. That has allowed them to continue providing individual care to each patient's test that arrives at the lab.

"We all work together to get it done," Farren said. "We have daily goals for ourselves, for our patients, it’s important to us to get this done. That’s what we do, we take care of people and each other."

"We don’t actually see a lot of the patients, occasionally we do, but for the most part it is just a name and a number and we are moving them through," Ashley said. "It really hits home when you see names come through again and again and they’re still positive and you are hoping they are still getting better."

That commitment to their patients takes a toll on their personal lives and families, Farren said. She has only been able to see her husband for a couple of hours per day, but said he understands and has been supportive.

Ashley said she has experienced the challenge from both the patient and caregiver side after her husband was hospitalized from a car crash. She was working in the same building he was receiving treatment, but was not allowed to see him because of a visitor restriction to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s very scary," Ashley said. "You’re concerned about all people here that are working. Are you sick? Are you going to get COVID? Who is going to get it? We don’t have a clue, but at the same time when you’re on the outside and you are looking in and you can’t get to that patient, it’s a scary thing, as well."

Ashley said the best thing the public can do to help ease the lab's workload is to stay home. She said the lab can operate very fast and efficiently, but has a capacity that can be reached if people get sick by not following social distancing guidelines.

"When things happen, you don’t have the supplies or you have an instrument that breaks down because it is not used to running at that pace that we are putting it," Ashley said. "It takes time and we try to let people know that we are down so we can have some time to get back up."