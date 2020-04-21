High school seniors react to cancellation of in-person school

High school seniors are learning a tough lesson that life doesn't always pan out the way you expect.

In-person school in West Virginia is officially cancelled for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and students will be completing the 2020 spring term with remote learning at home.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday that many had been expecting. In-person school in West Virginia is officially cancelled for the rest of the school year, and students will be completing the 2020 spring term with remote learning at home.

"I feel like we've been cheated," Cabell Midland senior Ashley Smith said. "My siblings got to go through their senior years, and it was wonderful. I've been looking forward to it my whole life, and now I don't get that."

Smith and three of her friends have been meeting once a week in the Cabell Midland parking lot since the shutdown began. They say they're disappointed activities and memories they would've made were stripped away by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's when you say goodbye to all the people you love and the people you've met throughout high school, when you get to thank all your teachers and look back on everything you've had throughout high school," Midland senior K.T. Terry said. "We just don't really get that anymore."

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe says Huntington High and Cabell Midland's graduations have been rescheduled for June 25 and June 26, respectively.

"I'm sending a personal message to our high school seniors, letting them know how much I appreciate their resiliency and their tenacity during this unprecedented time, but also their understanding that we want to be able to keep our communities and our families safe," Saxe said.

"I'm really looking forward to graduation," Smith said. "At least we'll get some piece of it back."

Saxe says they plan to reschedule proms, as well. He says if the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into late June, they'll come up with another plan for graduations.

Saxe says remote learning will continue in the county for the rest of the school year.

"We're going to continue offering our remote learning opportunities and making sure the needs of our students are being met through food service but also social and emotional needs, just as we have over the past three weeks," he said.

