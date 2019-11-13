High school students get real-life lesson in impeachment process

It's not a lesson in a textbook, but instead, for students in the Advanced Placement U.S. Government class at Cabell Midland High School, it's a lesson playing out in real life.

Students in the Advanced Placement U.S. Government class at Cabell Midland High School discuss the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of the president.

Students in the class spent Wednesday watching part of the public hearings into the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"An impeachment hearing is usually once in a generation thing," said Don Scalise, who teaches the class. "We haven't had one since 1999 since the Clinton impeachment and the Senate trial there."

Now, 20 years later, Scalise is using the public hearings as a teaching tool for his students.

"It's really important for them to see," Scalise said. "When I started teaching government, I didn't think I would have enough real-world examples, but our government sometimes is the gift that keeps on giving."

Scalise admits the impeachment process is a complex issue -- one that can be difficult to teach. However, he says it's important the students learn the process and understand how it works.

"I tell kids all the time, 'look whatever you think you know about impeachment is probably not correct, and that's not a knock against them,' " Scalise said. "I say you're here to learn. It's difficult to teach, but a lot of government or legal concepts involve a really in-depth explanation. I try to tell the kids nothing is ever as simple as we wish it was."

Emilie Charles is a senior in his class. She says she is closely watching these hearings, wanting to be informed about the process and what the implications could be.

"I do try to pay attention because I am 18 and I can vote and I feel like it's important to pay attention to what is going on in your own country and in politics," Charles said. "This is obviously very, very important. I think you should be informed about what is going on in your country, especially something as big as an impeachment."

Scalise says his hope is that students will be able to form their own views after watching the hearings, and will be able to support their viewpoints with facts they learn in class.

"I tell them, 'you can take either side you want, but you should be able to defend or explain why you are taking that position,' " Scalise said. "We want them to do that with anything political. You don't want them to just say 'well just because.' That's not a good enough reason. We want people to explain themselves."

The public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will pick back up on Friday. Scalise says he will be showing his students' clips from that hearing, as well, and will continue to update them and keep them informed as things unfold.