High water affecting multiple roads in Ohio

Multiple roads are closed in southeast Ohio due to high water Thursday morning.

The following roads are closed in Athens County:

Rt. 144 between U.S. 50 and Rt. 329;

Rt. 329 between Rt. 144 and Rt. 550;

Rt. 377 between Rt. 550 and Morgan Co. line;

Rt. 550 between Rt. 690 and Rt. 329;

Rt. 550 between E. Rt. 239 and Rt. 377;

Rt. 13 between Rt. 329 and Rt. 78.

The following roads are closed in Gallia County:

Rt. 141 between Lawrence Co. line and Rt. 233;

Rt. 325 between Rt. 160 and Meigs Co. line;

Rt. 554 between Rt. 160 and Rt. 7;

Rt. 850 between Rt. 588 and Rt. 554.

Also in Gallia County, Rt. 775 is restricted between the Lawrence Co. line and Rt. 141 due to the road being partially covered with water.

In Meigs County, Rt. 143 is closed between Rt. 7 and Rt. 684.

In Vinton County, Rt. 278 is closed between Rt. 50 and Rt. 677.

Also in Vinton County, the following roads are partially covered with water, with restricted traffic:

Rt. 278 between Rt. 677 and Hocking Co. line;

Rt. 328 between Rt. 93 and Rt. 56;

Rt. 349 between Jackson County line and Rt. 160;

Rt. 356 between Rt. 50 and Athens Co. line;

Rt. 160 between Rt. 32 and Rt. 324.

