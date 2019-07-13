High water causes American Queen to unexpectedly dock in Huntington

Passengers aboard the American Queen Riverboat Cruise found themselves unexpectedly docked in Huntington Saturday.

The president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says Tropical Storm Barry is to blame.

High water in the Mississippi River forced the boat to make the unexpected stop.

The steamboat arrived at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Several hundred passengers were able to visit venues like Pullman Square, the Railroad Museum, and Heritage Station shops.

The boat will depart Sunday morning.

It will be back in Huntington on July 25.