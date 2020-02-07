High water causes road closures

Several roads are closed due to high water.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12, KY 194 between the German Bridge campground and the Pike County line is underwater, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.

They say the road is impassible.

This is about ten miles away from KY 1428.

Officials also say Prater Creek, which is just before Tanyard Branch Road, is impassable because of water running over the road. This is near mile point 7.

There is no word on how long the roads will be closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

