High water causing issues around the region; several roads blocked or closed

Heavy rainfall and already saturated rivers, streams, and creeks are causing high water issues on roads throughout the region.

In Cabell County, drivers in Barboursville should be prepared to only have one eastbound lane of Route 60 open near the bridge over the Guyandotte River. This is before Tanyard Station. There is a lot of water is in the road.

According to West Virginia 511, there is high water in Putnam County at West Virginia 62. This is Charleston Road on the Eleanor Side Of Winfield Locks. The road is blocked. Drivers are asked to not drive around barricades.

In Braxton County, Rt. 4 near Costal Lumber is shut down until further notice.

According to Braxton County Emergency Management, DOH says it could take several days to remove the debris and reopen Rt. 4.

