High water closes and restricts Ohio roads

The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a list of roads affected by high waters Monday morning.
Updated: Mon 11:40 AM, Dec 30, 2019

Roads in Vinton, Meigs, and Gallia counties have been named in a release from the Ohio DOT.

Vinton County
The Ohio DOT says the following roads are currently "restricted" due to the high water:


  • SR 278 between US 50 and SR 677
  • SR 278 between SR 677 and the Hocking County line
  • SR 328 between SR 93 and SR 56
  • SR 349 between the Jackson County line and SR 160
  • SR 356 between US 50 and the Athens County line

Meigs County
High water has closed the following roads in Meigs County:


  • SR 124 between SR 325 and SR 7
  • SR 143 between SR 7 and SR 684
  • SR 681 between the Athens County line and US 33

Gallia County
Due to high water, roads have been both closed and restricted in Gallia County.


  • SR 141 between the Lawrence County line and SR 233 (closed)
  • SR 218 between the Lawrence County line and SR 790 (closed)
  • SR 233 between the Jackson County line and SR 141 (closed)
  • SR 325 between SR 141 and SR 588 (restricted)
  • SR 554 between SR 160 and SR 7 (closed)
  • SR 775 between the Lawrence County line and SR 141 (closed)

All the listed roads in Gallia County are closed excluding SR 325, which is only restricted at this time.

 