High water closes and restricts Ohio roads

VINTON COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a list of roads affected by high waters Monday morning.
Roads in Vinton, Meigs, and Gallia counties have been named in a release from the Ohio DOT.
Vinton County
The Ohio DOT says the following roads are currently "restricted" due to the high water:
- SR 278 between US 50 and SR 677
- SR 278 between SR 677 and the Hocking County line
- SR 328 between SR 93 and SR 56
- SR 349 between the Jackson County line and SR 160
- SR 356 between US 50 and the Athens County line
Meigs County
High water has closed the following roads in Meigs County:
- SR 124 between SR 325 and SR 7
- SR 143 between SR 7 and SR 684
- SR 681 between the Athens County line and US 33
Gallia County
Due to high water, roads have been both closed and restricted in Gallia County.
- SR 141 between the Lawrence County line and SR 233 (closed)
- SR 218 between the Lawrence County line and SR 790 (closed)
- SR 233 between the Jackson County line and SR 141 (closed)
- SR 325 between SR 141 and SR 588 (restricted)
- SR 554 between SR 160 and SR 7 (closed)
- SR 775 between the Lawrence County line and SR 141 (closed)
All the listed roads in Gallia County are closed excluding SR 325, which is only restricted at this time.