High water closes and restricts Ohio roads

The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a list of roads affected by high waters Monday morning.

Roads in Vinton, Meigs, and Gallia counties have been named in a release from the Ohio DOT.

Vinton County

The Ohio DOT says the following roads are currently "restricted" due to the high water:



SR 278 between US 50 and SR 677



SR 278 between SR 677 and the Hocking County line



SR 328 between SR 93 and SR 56



SR 349 between the Jackson County line and SR 160



SR 356 between US 50 and the Athens County line



Meigs County

High water has closed the following roads in Meigs County:



SR 124 between SR 325 and SR 7



SR 143 between SR 7 and SR 684



SR 681 between the Athens County line and US 33



Gallia County

Due to high water, roads have been both closed and restricted in Gallia County.



SR 141 between the Lawrence County line and SR 233 (closed)



SR 218 between the Lawrence County line and SR 790 (closed)



SR 233 between the Jackson County line and SR 141 (closed)



SR 325 between SR 141 and SR 588 (restricted)



SR 554 between SR 160 and SR 7 (closed)



SR 775 between the Lawrence County line and SR 141 (closed)



All the listed roads in Gallia County are closed excluding SR 325, which is only restricted at this time.