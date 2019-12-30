High water shuts down several roads in Greenup County

Heavy rain has led to several road closures in Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Department of Highways, crews are responding to high water and debris on roads.

According to a release, crews have placed high water signs at the following locations where water is over the roadway.

KY 2 at MP 6.4 (KY 7 intersection) to MP 6.8 (Hoods Run Road)

KY 784 MP 8.8 to MP 10.79 (near KY 2)

KY 784 MP 10.8 (near KY 2) to MP 11.2

About two weeks ago a truck was swept away at the intersection of KY 2 and KY 7 after another round of heavy rain. Search crews found the body of 51-year-old David Rice of Greenup County a day later 30-50 yards away from his truck.

