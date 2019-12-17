High water shuts down portion of Arlington Boulevard

High water has shut down a portion of Arlington Boulevard in Huntington.

Arlington Blvd. from U.S. Route 60 to Larkspun drive is closed.

According to Cabell County 9-1-1 dispatchers, this area is prone to flooding.

Cabell County Dispatchers also told us several other roads throughout the county have experienced high water. If you notice anything in your area, please send us your pictures through the WSAZ mobile app.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest updates.