High water, trees down and hail reported, thousands without power

High water has been reported in several areas of Kanahwa County.

According to Metro 911 there are also reports of trees down.

Right now dispatchers say that the Rock Lake Underpass in South Charleston at Lincoln Dr. and Kanawha Turnpike is Flooded.

High Water has also been reported in the eastern Kanahwa County area specifically near the Malden and Georges Creek Underpass.

Trees are reported down in the Gallagher area at Lower Patch & Paint Creek Road, and Hughes Creek Road and East Dupont Avenue in Hugheston, it has also been reported in Cross Lanes along New Goff Mountain Road.

Thousands of power outages are being reported across state, according to the American Electric Power website.

Emergency crews are reminding people to never drive through high water.

Hail has been reported in Pinch and Cedar Grove.

