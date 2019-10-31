High winds causing thousands of power outages in West Virginia

More than 25,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia are without power Thursday evening.

According to AEP's outage map, a majority of the outages in our viewing area are in Kanawha County.

"High winds are causing significant service outages," AEP's website states.

Customers in the dark as of 6 p.m. Thursday:

Boone: 2,603

Cabell: 572

Clay: 503

Fayette: 330

Jackson: 137

Kanawha: 7,900

Lincoln: 303

Logan: 1,882

Mason: 585

Mingo: 1,503

Nicholas: 40

Putnam: 272

Roane: 408

Wayne: 1,220

