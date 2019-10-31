High winds causing thousands of power outages in West Virginia

More than 25,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia are without power Thursday evening. (Source: MGN)
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- More than 25,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia are without power Thursday evening.

According to AEP's outage map, a majority of the outages in our viewing area are in Kanawha County.

"High winds are causing significant service outages," AEP's website states.

Customers in the dark as of 6 p.m. Thursday:

Boone: 2,603
Cabell: 572
Clay: 503
Fayette: 330
Jackson: 137
Kanawha: 7,900
Lincoln: 303
Logan: 1,882
Mason: 585
Mingo: 1,503
Nicholas: 40
Putnam: 272
Roane: 408
Wayne: 1,220

